MAXIMISING the value of a carcase hinges on bringing as much product under the premium umbrella as possible and that largely comes down to understanding what consumers will pay more for.
This is the thinking at NH Foods Australia, a vertically integrated beef operation with one of most successful Angus brands in the world.
The joy of eating was at the cornerstone of what NH Foods does, director of sales and marketing Andrew McDonald told producers at this year's Angus National Conference.
"When I started working with NH Foods in the early 2000s, like most meat processing companies it was about efficiency, yield, volume, putting product in a box and targeting markets who pay the best price on any given trading day," he said.
"The focus has changed. We've seen that through the development of brands and our communication to the customer.
"If we are all about creating the joy of eating, we have to ask ourselves what are we doing every day in our business to develop that?
"What are we doing at the feedlot to generate the best eating quality, at our abattoirs to get the best outcomes in food safety, in our exports and logistic channels to make sure products are at the right place at the right time and in our value-added business to put it on a plate in a way consumers are interested in.
"Underlying our commercial returns is the fact that consumers who enjoying eating a product will spend money on it."
NH Foods started in 1942 in Japan and today operates in 19 countries, with 25,000 staff and 90 processing factories and distributing facilities around the world. It supplies fresh meats, ham, sausages, seafood, dairy and health products but the Australian arm is 100 per cent focused on beef.
It owns three processing facilities: Thomas Borthwick and Sons at Mackay and Oakey Beef Exports on the Darling Downs in Queensland and Wingham Beef Exports in NSW. It also has Whyalla Beef, one of Australia's largest, state-of-the-art feedlots, located in Southern Queensland.
Across the three sites, between 8000 and 10,000 head a week are processed. Whyalla, which is currently undergoing expansion to around 75,000 head, mostly feeds Angus but also some Wagyu cattle.
NH Foods' most awarded branded beef is Angus Reserve, which is also Australia's biggest Verified Black Angus Beef brand, through Angus Australia's verification program.
It's a 150-day grainfed program based on marble score 2-plus and Meat Standards Australia accreditation.
Between 1500 and 2000 head a week go through the program but Mr McDonald said the company would like to double that in the not-too-distant future.
The membership-only retail giant Costco has been selling Angus Reserve since 2013.
Getting the message about a brand through to the consumer is no easy job in a world where there is a lot of 'noise' and competition for the customer's attention.
At NH Foods, keeping a finger on the pulse of consumer trends, both in Australia and globally, is critical.
Mr McDonald outlined some of those key trends at the conference.
"Buyers are looking for value - this is a post-COVID change we've seen as things have tightened economically," he said.
"This is not to say people won't spend money on things of high cost - it's just they have to be able to associate it with a high value outcome."
Another trend that had been burning for a long time was people wanting to know more about their food, Mr McDonald said.
Structural changes in markets were also happening.
"This means there is a need to pivot from traditional markets that know our product to new markets that are learning about us at the same speed they are learning about beef from the US and Brazil," Mr McDonald said.
Other trends include an increase in the demand for ease of preparation; the 'weekend chef' concept; environmental, social and governance, or ESG, outcomes and social licence to operate.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
