Seven women will represent their states in the rural women's award

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 3 2023 - 6:00am
Eileen Breen is the Northern Territory finalist in the AgriFutures rural women's award. Picture: Supplied
Seven outstanding women have been recognised for their contribution to Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities; named as national finalists of the 2023 AgriFutures rural women's award.

