Emma Gibbons, the founder of Huds and Toke, is a trailblazing entrepreneur based in Coolum. Ms Gibbons was awarded for her most recent project, leading the R&D for products made from the insect farming industry by value-adding the protein that's being produced. More widely, she aims to show consumers that there are choices which are healthy for their pets with alternative ingredients that mean both a lower carbon footprint and a reduction in waste.