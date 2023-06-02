Farm Online
Wages to lift more than five per cent for lowest paid workers

By Poppy Johnston
June 2 2023 - 12:30pm
Millions of workers will get a 5.75 per cent wage boost under the industrial umpire's minimum wage decision.

