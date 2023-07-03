The gold standard sheep vaccine from Zoetis Australia

GlanEry 7 in 1 B12 protects sheep and lambs against Erysipelas arthritis, Cheesy Gland, the five main clostridial diseases, and is boosted with vitamin B12, all in a convenient 1mL dose. Picture supplied

Zoetis Australia is proud to have developed the new innovation in sheep vaccines, GlanEry 7 in 1 B12, which is available in stores near you.



This product is a new formulation that combines the proven protection of Glanvac 6 B12 and Eryvac into one convenient vaccine.

GlanEry 7 in 1 B12 protects sheep and lambs against seven endemic sheep diseases in Australia; Erysipelas arthritis, Cheesy Gland (CLA) and the five main clostridial diseases (pulpy kidney, tetanus, malignant oedema, black disease and black leg), all in a convenient 1mL dose.



According to the MLA, these diseases collectively cost the Australia sheep industry close to $160 million annually.

Zoetis Livestock Veterinary Team associate director Kelly Graham said she's excited about the addition of Erysipelas protection into the Zoetis Glanvac B12 range.



"Erysipelas arthritis, caused by the bacteria Erysipelas rhusiopathiae, is the most common cause of arthritis in lambs and causes losses on farm and at the abattoir," Dr Graham said.



"Losses on farm are due to culling, poor growth rates and reduced trading options if animals are unfit to load, and abattoir losses are associated with trim, reduced carcase weights and potential carcase condemnations.

"Erysipelas is found all over Australia and it can persist for a long time in the environment, including in water. It is carried on to a farm by many ways; from sheep that are chronically infected, feral pigs, a variety of other native animals, including wild birds and wild mammals, as well as cattle, dogs, kangaroos and mice.



"All these animals and birds provide an extensive reservoir as a source of environmental contamination.



"Given this bacterium can survive in the environment and is carried by a range of animals, contamination on any farm can change from year to year. If a farm doesn't experience infection one year, it doesn't mean it won't experience problems in subsequent years."

The published annual report (2018 - 2019) from the National Sheep Health Monitoring Project, representing the abattoir findings of about 8.7 million sheep inspected across Australia, showed a high percentage of sheep lines had evidence of arthritis.



This emphasises that Erysipelas arthritis is a significant issue in Australia.

GlanEry 7 in 1 B12 has been developed in Australia and is manufactured in Melbourne, Victoria. GlanEry 7 in 1 B12 provides the convenience of two vaccines in one with premium disease protection, meaning it saves time, labour and cost while making sheep vaccination simple and easy.

