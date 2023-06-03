Two regional bakeries have been named champions at Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition 2023.
Country Cob Bakery in the regional Victorian town of Kyneton took out the best pie with its twist on Cambodian dish Fish Amok.
The championship was judged across three days by the Bakery Association of Australia in Sydney from May 30 to June 1.
It was Country Cob's fourth time being named Australia's champion pie maker.
It also took out wins in other categories for flavoured beef pie, mushroom pie and traditional pastie.
The champion pastie went to Samuel Gee Pies and Pastries in NSW Southern Highlands.
The bakery celebrated its win on Facebook revealing its vegetarian sweet potato, spinach and caramelised onion pastie had been named Australia's best.
For the traditionalists, the top plain mince beef pie went to Banana Boogie Bakery in Adelaide suburb of Belair.
The best chunky plain beef pie was awarded to Rolling Pin Pies in regional Victoria's Ocean Grove, which also took out best poultry pie for its chicken, leek and tarragon.
The competition was held at the Bakery Industry Trade Show.
All the pies are first judged cold before being tasted again hot with the scores combined to a final score.
