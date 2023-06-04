Farm Online
Albanese government announces laws to tackle migrant worker exploitation

By Justine Landis-Hanley
June 5 2023 - 9:00am
Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles and Minister for Industrial Relations Tony Burke. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to tackle migrant worker exploitation, almost four years after the Migrant Workers Taskforce made recommendations to the Morrison government.

