Farm Online
Home/Beef

'We're still learning': Livestock's role unpacked on World Environment Day

June 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat grown in a laboratory won't stack up environmentally, science is showing. Picture via Shutterstock.
Meat grown in a laboratory won't stack up environmentally, science is showing. Picture via Shutterstock.

AS Australia's red meat industry closes in on its target to be carbon neutral by 2030, what is emerging from the science is that there is still so much in this space that is not yet fully understood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.