Australian woolgrowers are helping to fight against Motor Neuron Disease, thanks to a collaboration between Australian Wool Innovation and charity FightMND.
AWI has teamed up with FightMND to offer Australian Merino wool scarves for sale as part of the charity's Big Freeze 9 fundraising campaign.
The FightMND charity was founded by AFL legend and MND sufferer Neale Daniher, who comes from a woolgrowing family background in Ungarie, NSW.
Daniher and his brothers Terry, Anthony and Chris all played for Essendon Football Club.
Following a career spanning 305 games combined as a player and coach, he was diagnosed with MND in 2013.
His own battle inspired him to co-found FightMND to fund research into the disease, with the charity so far committing $69.3 million for research and clinical trials.
Running for nine years now, the annual Big Freeze AFL event is part of the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood and sees the league throw its support behind Australian battling the disease.
More than 2000 Australians are living with the disease, which has an average life expectancy of 27 months from diagnosis.
The disease gradually takes away a person's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow and their voice.
FightMND CEO Fiona McIntosh said she would like to express her sincere gratitude for the wool industry's contribution to create the scarf.
"The scarf is a wonderful addition to the Big Freeze campaign," she said.
"FightMND's slogan is 'It Takes People'.
"It takes people like Australian wool farmers to help ensure that no-one has to suffer from this cruel disease.
"Thank you for being 'all in' with us for Big Freeze 9".
The limited run of scarves are available through the FightMND website, with the community being encouraged to take photographs of themselves in the scarves and share them to social media to help raise awareness of the cause.
