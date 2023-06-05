Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers join alliance to fight against 'same job, same pay' laws

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 6 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NFF CEO Tony Mahar.
NFF CEO Tony Mahar.

THE agriculture industry has joined forces with small businesses, the resource sector and the construction industry to declare war on Labor's "same job, same pay" industrial relation reform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.