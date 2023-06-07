Farm Online
Vital for dairy industry to reduce methane emissions

By Carlene Dowie
June 7 2023 - 11:00am
'This is not a death knell to the dairy industry, it's a challenge.'

- University of Melbourne Professor of Sustainable Agriculture Richard Eckard
A dairy cow wearing a yoke used to measure the methane emissions of cows fed different diets. Picture supplied by Department of Primary Industries
REDUCING methane emissions could be a real opportunity for the dairy industry, the Australian Dairy Conference in Hobart in February was told.

