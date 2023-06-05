CONSECUTIVE years of herd rebuilding on the back of ripper seasons and record returns is really stamping its mark on the cattle market now.
Even if rains like what has fallen over southern parts this week continue through winter, there is limited potential for price rises from here.
Many of the big cattle-breeding regions are now believed to be close to normal numbers, apart from some dry areas in Queensland and northern Australia. In parts of Victoria and South Australia, agents are reporting breeder numbers are above longer-term averages in quite a few paddocks.
That means that not only are increased numbers being turned off - and at good weights given the ample feed situation - but there is no more of the restocker eagerness at the saleyard that put pressure on other buyers and forced the market up.
"The urgency of cattle producers to buy more stock is now lower and prices for young and replacement stock have declined accordingly," Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has now dipped to 580 cents a kilogram carcase weight, almost half what it was this time last year.
ALSO IN BEEF:
May cattle yardings were up 51 per cent on May last year and the highest since 2020, Meat & Livestock Australia market information analyst Jenny Lim reported.
Rabobank estimates the national slaughter will be up 16pc in 2023 as a result of the swelling supply. It's latest Global Beef Quarterly says while these projected numbers lie within the current processing capacity, there remains pressure in the system.
"Most processors have been able to accommodate the increased volumes through better utilisation of existing staff levels. However, increasing beyond the current volumes is believed to require additional staff and, given the tightness of the labour market and low availability of skilled workers, this would inhibit further slaughter increases," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
ANZ's Agri InFocus Winter 2023 report says the drop in cattle prices has seen some processors move back into profitable territory for the first time since 2021.
The positive returns are currently being felt around grassfed cattle, given the longer-term contracts for processing grainfed mean these will continue to be impacted by high feed prices for some time yet, the report said.
The lift in cattle supply, and declining price, has delivered a strong rebound on beef exports in 2023, with the latest figures showing the pedal was really put to the metal in May.
Volumes sent are now around 20pc above the year-ago level.
The ANZ report said the impact of the United States cattle herd being at its lowest point since 2015 will continue to impact imports of Australian beef, as well as competition in major markets.
So far this year, Australian beef shipments to the US are up more than 40pc, a pattern likely to continue for some time, according to ANZ.
"At the same time, the decline in US beef production will see its exports fall by around 13pc in 2023, opening up more export opportunities for Australia, particularly in Japan and South Korea," the report said.
On the downside, Rabobank has called out the increase in Argentinian beef being directed onto the global market as a key watch factor, saying it could represent increased competition for Australia.
The Rabobank report said from 2010 to 2019, exports represented on average around 10pc cent of the total of Argentina's beef production. From 2020 to 2022, this share has more than doubled to 26pc.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.