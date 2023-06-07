The well-known Flint family's big farm holding at Kingston has been re-listed for sale.
Bundara (1801 hectares, 4450 acres) has been farmed by the Flints for more than a century.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say the current family members who are managing the reliable farm holding have been doing so for almost 50 years.
The well appointed farm is being offered for sale "with the vendors looking to their future".
They are currently grazing 2400 merino ewes, 700 ewe weaners, 90 rams and 120 cows and calves, 70 heifers, 30 steers and six bulls.
The Flints are well known name in both Merino sheep and Poll Shorthorn cattle.
Average annual rainfall is about 600mm.
A previous expressions of interest sales campaign ended late last year and Bundara remains on the market.
Bundara is just seven kilometres south of Kingston and about half that from the coast.
Agents said it was a rare opportunity to secure a large land holding in a reliable area.
Improvements on the farm include a four-bedroom home and lots of shedding.
The shearing shed includes extensive covered yards with cattle yards as well.
For more information contact Darryl Gaunt from Nutrien Harcourts Kingston on 0428 849326.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
