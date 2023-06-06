Sea temperatures hold the key

So, given the reduced number of northwest cloud bands, and the likely lower tendency for easterly winds to occur as a result of the El Nino developing, it's likely that winter rainfall in much of eastern Australia will be below average. This signal may be most pronounced during the second half of winter and early spring. While reduced cloud cover can assist in warmer days, it's more likely that maximum temperatures will trend close to or slightly above average in June and July before possibly tending more above average from late winter and into spring. However, the decreased cloud cover tends to result in cooler minimums with a higher number of frost days favoured in the next two months.