Farm Online

El Nino strength depends on sea temperatures

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sea temperatures hold the key
Sea temperatures hold the key

The most significant change in all the climate indicators in recent weeks has been with the Southern Oscillation Index which is currently around -17, among the lowest 30-day SOI values recorded since the 2015-16 El Nino. This is consistent with sea surface temperature patterns across the Pacific Ocean and is the strongest indication yet that the atmosphere over the Pacific is finally catching up with the SST patterns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.