Sea temperatures hold the key

The most significant change in all the climate indicators in recent weeks has been with the Southern Oscillation Index which is currently around -17, among the lowest 30-day SOI values recorded since the 2015-16 El Nino. This is consistent with sea surface temperature patterns across the Pacific Ocean and is the strongest indication yet that the atmosphere over the Pacific is finally catching up with the SST patterns.
The very warm pool of water off the west coast of South America actually weakened slightly in the past few weeks but it has begun to spread westwards through the eastern Pacific and is a classic and strong El Nino signal.
Unusually, however, a continued warm pool of water across the western Pacific has also persisted - something that rarely happens with an El Nino. In May, cooler water did develop in the northern Tasman and southern Coral Sea, so an El Nino is considered a likely outcome in the coming one to two months. How strong this El Nino is will depend on whether the western Pacific cools down to show a more typical El Nino pattern. If it does, a strong El Nino can be expected.
Most modelling suggests the potential for much stronger El Nino signals to emerge in the coming months with the peak not expected to occur until early spring. The sub-surface water in the Pacific Ocean shows a large band of warm water anomalies occurring from the western Pacific to the eastern Pacific, meaning there is no shortage of warm water to upwell across the eastern Pacific to maintain and strengthen the El Nino pattern.
It is also likely that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole will develop this winter. The Indian Ocean has trended that way in recent weeks. This will mean decreased amounts of moisture are likely to track south east across the continent, which results in a decreased chance of the so-called north west cloud bands to occur in winter which is a major source of moisture in the south east states, especially inland NSW and northern Victoria.
So, given the reduced number of northwest cloud bands, and the likely lower tendency for easterly winds to occur as a result of the El Nino developing, it's likely that winter rainfall in much of eastern Australia will be below average. This signal may be most pronounced during the second half of winter and early spring. While reduced cloud cover can assist in warmer days, it's more likely that maximum temperatures will trend close to or slightly above average in June and July before possibly tending more above average from late winter and into spring. However, the decreased cloud cover tends to result in cooler minimums with a higher number of frost days favoured in the next two months.
