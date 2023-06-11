Some experts claim the world's population is growing so fast traditional food-makers like farmers cannot possibly feed them all.
This is where the white-coated farmers of tomorrow believe the world must turn to science to avoid famine.
Many of them are fans of plant-based food or food cooked up in a laboratory.
Not all are vegan revolutionaries but believe other sources of food needs to be found before people starve.
Fermentation is not yet as famous for food-making as farming, but one day it might be.
It is this lab-driven process which aims to provide the building blocks to not replace farming but help bridge the gap.
Next, we'll better explain what fermentation actually is but first to put it onto context probably the best mainstream example of this is Norco Co-Op.
Norco runs Australia's oldest dairy co-operative, headquartered in Lismore in northern NSW, about as mainstream farming as you can get.
Norco in 2021 emerged as the surprise partners of a start-up science company looking to copy their product.
Fake food makers Eden Brew has CSIRO backing as well - as we will see, the nation's lead science agency is a big financial backer of fermentation.
Eden Brew has been working hard to mimic the look, taste and colour of cow's milk - all cooked up in a lab at Werribee, west of Melbourne.
You guessed it, that lab is in fact owned by CSIRO which calls it their Food Innovation Centre.
Eden Brew's founder is Jim Fader, who began the start-up fresh from his job with Main Sequence Ventures, which was created by CSIRO to commercial scientific breakthroughs.
Like precision fermentation.
Eden Brew has been cooking up its milk duplicate not just in test tubes but in fermentation vats.
Mr Fader says according to the World Resources Institute, there is a 56 per cent food gap between what we make today and what the world will need by 2050.
Precision fermentation allows the programming of micro-organisms to produce complex organic molecules, such as proteins.
Chemical engineering, is another description, or synthetic biology.
It has also been described as a new frontier in food innovation.
But it uses the same methods as those already well practiced for thousands of years in beer-making or today's production of medicines.
Simply put, it is a substance engineered to break down into a simpler substance.
Micro-organisms like yeast and bacteria usually play a role in the fermentation process, creating beer, wine, bread, yogurt and other foods.
The important difference is while traditional fermentation relies on naturally occurring micro-organisms to do its work.
Precision fermentation uses biotechnology to engineer microbes to produce substances, such as proteins, that are identical to those found in traditional foods.
Genetic information lure specific proteins into the microbial genome and programs them to act almost like factories, producing a variety of proteins equivalent to those that naturally occur.
For Eden Brew, most of the protein in cow's milk forms into tiny "cages" called micelles.
These cages are loaded with calcium which gives milk its unique characteristics, including its colour.
Eden Brew says it has pioneered a way of creating casein micelles without the cow.
But it's not just Eden Brew but many others trying to mimic traditional foods who are using this process.
These companies are claiming to have made breakthroughs in their lab but one of the big problems they face is scaling up their invention.
It will take a lot of test tubes to feed the world.
They need huge fermentation vats to scale up their products.
Not all of them can afford it, plus it was seen as unnecessarily wasteful for everyone to replicate the same "factory".
Enter stage left Cauldron, a start-up company based at the former Agritechnology facility in Orange, NSW.
Main Sequence has again seen to need to provide $10.5 million in seed funding along with Hong Kong's Horizons Ventures to get this company off the ground and save others from the cost and wasted time.
"Humanity has spent thousands of years getting fermentation to work," Cauldron CEO and founder, Michele Stansfield, said.
"With Cauldron's revolutionary fermaculture platform, we are supercharging that process and unlocking the next evolution of how we produce food, feed, and fibre globally."
Ms Stansfield is known as a fermentation scientist.
Cauldron has developed its own 'hyper-fermentation' platform that utilises a continuous fermentation process.
According to the startup, it helps companies that use precision fermentation to scale and commercialise faster by increasing efficiency fivefold.
Cauldron plans to develop its super-fermentation plants across regional Australia.
"What we're seeing now is people are trying to use precision fermentation to create food, brewed foods," Ms Stansfield said.
Loam Bio, another Orange-based company is using Cauldron to accelerate the production of the microbial technology needed to capture carbon and store it in the soil.
Perth-based start-up Uluu, which is creating an alternative to plastic via fermentation using seaweed, seawater and saltwater microbes, is working with Cauldron.
Main Sequence's Phil Morle said there were more than 1000 food companies around the world looking for somewhere to manufacture their products.
"If Australia doesn't tackle this opportunity, others will," he said.
"Precision fermentation is already a crucial part of medicines like insulin and many animal feeds, but is often done at smaller scale and overseas.
"Cauldron will serve as a regional powerhouse for production to ensure Australia plays a part in the future of agriculture and other industries."
Scientists want people to remember the name - precision fermentation, but not be frightened by it.
