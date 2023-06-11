Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Science wants to capitalise on advances in copying traditional foods

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scientists are trying to produce the next revolution in food making in vats like these in their laboratories. Picture supplied
Scientists are trying to produce the next revolution in food making in vats like these in their laboratories. Picture supplied

Some experts claim the world's population is growing so fast traditional food-makers like farmers cannot possibly feed them all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.