Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Genetics Australia to merge with big US livestock breeding group

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 6 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Big name North American cattle genetics company, URUS Group, is to team up as a majority partner with Australia's largest artificial breeding supplier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.