Myalla and Glenvale deliver ideal balance of country

Myalla and Glenvale has brigalow/belah country with quality self-mulching soils.
MYALLA and Glenvale are described as an ideal balance of farming and grazing country located handy to markets.
Fronting both the Warrego Highway and North Dulacca Road, the properties have good access to grain handling facilities, major cattle selling centres at Roma and Dalby, feedlots and processors.
Myalla and Glenvale feature quality, soft self-mulching soils, consisting mainly of brigalow/belah country, reddish belah soils interspersed into darker soft brigalow soils.
The aggregation is currently carrying a good stand of buffell grass, backed by excellent vegetation maps. About 688ha (1700 acres) has previously been cultivated.
Myalla and Glenvale are well-watered by nine dams, ranging in size from 3000 to 34,000 cubic yard dam servicing the house and 34,000 gallons of water tank storage interconnected to the house. Glenvale also has a frontage to Back Creek.
Improvements include a four bedroom home (C1938), sheds, a machinery loading ramp, and cattle yards. There are also three 100 tonne aerated Webster silos, two Agridry grain dryers, and two 12 tonne silos.
Marketing agent Owen Brockhurst, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Myalla and Glenvale were worth attention because of their productive soils and plentiful water supply.
Myalla and Glenvale will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on June 29.
Contact Owen Brockhurst, 0428 697 055, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
