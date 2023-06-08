After a 10 year hiatus, the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame Campdraft returned to Longreach on the weekend, attracting some of the state's leading competitors for the three day program with many of the events going down to the wire.
Following on their recent success at Willinga Park, Pete Comiskey and Ervine's Just Jim were again victorious, this time in the JBS Livestock Open Draft offering a total of $30,000 in prize money and judged by Dean Taylor.
Ervine's Just Jim was by Soda Justice and out of Ervines Chicko.
He was sold at the 2013 Landmark Classic Sale by breeder Craig Ervine and purchased by Mr Comiskey for $5000.
In 2015, Mr Comiskey and Ervine's Just Jim were runner up in the Classic campdraft after being forced into a run-off with Matt Holz riding Bulla Tambourine who had been the previous year's top priced mare at $66,000.
The Georgina Pastoral Co. Restricted Open Campdraft was judged by Lachie Maxwell and forced into a three way run off with Ben Hall victorious riding Chisums Cash, and sharing second position was Dan Condon (Billy the Kid) and Peter Black (Child Play) after both competitors scored 83 points in the decider to finish with 263 points.
Peter Black (Outa Time) claimed the victory after a run off with Cheyenne O'Brien (Neirbo Keep Connin) in the Rural Property & Livestock (RPL) Novice A.
The Ian Brennan Cattle Transport Novice B was won by Steve Comiskey riding Pimped Up Cat on behalf of Lloyd Neilson with 263 points, after four competitors were forced into a runoff including Dan Condon (Gypsy Man), Clayton Hoch (Spinsters Sophisticut) and Jack Black (Mahalia).
The Curley Cattle Transport Maiden A was judged by John Hardie and claimed by Alpha competitor, Victor Sypher riding Yulgibar Keen N Sweet with 174 points.
Barcaldine competitor Stuart Speed (Lumpy) and a convincing win in the Paradigm Foods Maiden B finishing with 179 points with Steve Comiskey (Hazel) in second place just four points behind.
Outback Insurance Maiden for Maiden judged won by Rudi Hart riding Handsight with 88 points ahead of Tambo competitor Stanley Rains (Lola).
Muttaburra lady Jaye Hall combined with her great mare Halls Eltorrio to win the Western Meat Exporters Ladies Draft ahead of Bryony Puddicombe on Destiny of Her Own.
Dakota Johnson combined with Dodge to claim the Ringers from the Top End Juvenile Draft. The Little Spurs & Co Junior Draft was taken out by Kodie-Anne Comiskey riding Boonara Trustee, whilst Leila Comiskey and Rebel Mama was successful in the Central West Rural Mini Draft.
Georgina Pastoral Co. Cattle Donor were the sole cattle donor for the weekend.
Campdraft action this weekend includes Bowen River, Warrego, Pentland, Clermont Pony Club, Normanton and Cape York & Tableland Challenge.
