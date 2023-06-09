Duck hunting season has drawn to a close with authorities having checked about a thousand game licences and hunter bags.
The Game Management Authority checked 1212 game licences and 981 hunter bags during their 469 patrols across Victoria this season.
The authority found 45 breaches this duck hunting season and will issue 19 infringement notices, and is investigating 17 incidents.
GMA Compliance and Intelligence director Paul Stevens said most hunters complied and enjoyed their hunting, but there were reports of hunters and protestors who breached game hunting and public safety laws.
The breaches included failing to comply with season arrangements, hunting without a valid game licence, possession of toxic shot, and two hunters exceeded the daily bag limit while one failed to immediately dispatch a retrieved duck.
Public safety laws breached included entering wetlands without authorisation, hindering and harassing hunters, and people littering and leaving campfires unattended.
Mr Stevens said the authority worked with multiple government departments to help regulate the season.
"While some people breached game hunting and public safety laws, most people authorised officers spoke to were compliant," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who acted safely and responsibly during the 2023 duck season."
People can report illegal hunting and breaches to public safety laws to the GMA here or call 136 186.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
