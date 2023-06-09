Farm Online

Game Management Authority patrols Victorian wetland for duck hunt

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
June 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Game Management Authority patrolled Victorian wetlands and checked hunter bags and game licences during duck hunting season. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Game Management Authority patrolled Victorian wetlands and checked hunter bags and game licences during duck hunting season. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Duck hunting season has drawn to a close with authorities having checked about a thousand game licences and hunter bags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.