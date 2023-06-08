Farm Online
Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act causing angst for WA farmers and miners

By Mel Williams
June 8 2023 - 10:00am
Uncertainty abounds for farmers and pastoralists over new cultural heritage act.
WA LEGAL firms and mining companies have reacted to the imminent introduction of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act (2023) by staging their own information sessions and creating online resources to inform farmers, pastoralists and mining interests about the impact of the new legislation on their activities.

