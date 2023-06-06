Rod and Eve Ackland successfully switched from dairying to raising beef cattle on their prized North-East grazing property almost a decade ago.
They have built their Kimberley Fields property into a grazing showpiece since arriving at Greta South in 1974.
The Acklands have listed their 330 hectare (815 acre) labour of love for sale in a range of $9m-$9.85m or between about $11,000-$12,000 per acre.
The farm is about 30 minutes from Wangaratta and 15 minutes to Moyhu in the heart of Greta Valley.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say Kimberley Fields is a perfect block for fattening and breeding cattle, fodder production and many other rural pursuits.
Water reliability is a key to Kimberley Fields with an average annual rainfall of 800-850mm along with a big dam holding 140 megalitres of of storage.
The dam is fitted with 15inch gate valve and water can be released to the house dam.
The pastures have a solid fertiliser history.
There are two homes on the property.
There is the main four-bedroom homestead with well-established trees and garden and a second 1970's built three-bedroom home.
Other improvements includes multiple sheds with machinery shed, that un-used dairy, open bay hay shed along with further hay shedding located in front paddock.
The cattle yards fitted with loading race, crush, all under cover with extensive steel holding yards all connected to laneway system.
For more information contact Hugh Amery from Nutrien Harcourts on 0487 777311.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
