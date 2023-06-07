Farm Online
Home/Property

Productive farm with up to 250 cows offered WIWO

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

CARINYA is an impressive 202 hectare (499 acre) dairy farm nestled in the renowned Goomburra Valley that is available to purchase bare, with plant and machinery, livestock, or on a walk in, walk out basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.