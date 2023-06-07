Productive farm with up to 250 cows offered WIWO

CARINYA is an impressive 202 hectare (499 acre) dairy farm nestled in the renowned Goomburra Valley that is available to purchase bare, with plant and machinery, livestock, or on a walk in, walk out basis.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process by Webster Cavanagh Rural, the productive farm in five freehold titles is located 12km east of Allora, 30km north of Warwick, 68km south of Toowoomba.
Operated by the well known Mullins family, 200 to 250 cows are milked a day through a 14-a-side swing over herringbone dairy.
Milk is supplied to Norco every second day.
The productive farm has two milk vats, with a combined storage capacity of 15,000 litres, a backup generator, and a well-equipped office.
There are also two Pierce centre pivot irrigators, which are equipped with Valley computers.
The pivots cover 13ha and 14ha respectively and are supplied from a 36ML Dalrymple Creek allocation and a 56ML Dalrymple Creek Alluvium allocation. The farm also has a 50ML effluent pond.
In addition to the dairy building, there are machinery sheds, a well equipped workshop, commodity shed, a 18x12m hay shed and a feed mill and silos.
Stock water is predominantly sourced from a bore, which supplies troughs throughout the property. There are also dams and a spring fed waterhole located between the silage pits and the fertiliser yard.
Dairy manure is collected on a dedicated compost pad, where it is regularly turned over for a period of three months. The sieved compost is then used as a high quality fertiliser and use in the farm's soils.
Other improvements include a three bedroom homestead that features panoramic views of the picturesque landscape.
Expressions of interest on Carinya close with Webster Cavanagh Rural on June 30.
Contact Michael Tomlinson, 0428 545 396, or Jules Coutts, 0428 258 294, Webster Cavanagh Rural.
