Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Yorke Peninsula cropping country in SA still selling for incredible sums - this time more than $6m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 6 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

More than $6 million has been paid for four cropping paddocks on SA's Yorke Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.