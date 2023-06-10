Farm Online
International wheat futures remain volatile during the northern hemisphere spring

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 10 2023 - 10:00am
'Tis the season for volatility
International wheat futures remain volatile during the northern hemisphere spring despite ending the week at almost the same levels to the week before.

