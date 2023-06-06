Farm Online

Gina Rinehart steps up again for rural Australia

Updated June 6 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
Mining and agriculture icon Gina Rinehart has stepped up her support for rural Australia. Picture - supplied
AUSTRALIAN mining and agriculture icon Gina Rinehart has again stepped up for rural Australia, this time becoming the patron of rural charity Rural Aid.

