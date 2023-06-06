Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Incitec Pivot boss to leave as fertiliser demerger doubts grow

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incitec boss Jeanne Johns makes sudden exit plans
Incitec boss Jeanne Johns makes sudden exit plans

The managing director of fertiliser and explosives giant, Incitec Pivot, has suddenly announced she will leave the company at the end of the month after more than five years in the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.