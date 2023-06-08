Farm Online
Home/Opinion

Farmer speaks out on safety after ag bike accident claimed his leg

By Shawn Kleinschmidt
June 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Kleinschmidt
Shawn Kleinschmidt

Opinion

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.