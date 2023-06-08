Opinion
I must confess, as a Queensland-based cropping and beef cattle farmer, that us men can be as stubborn as mules when it comes to farm safety.
But, ever since a life-altering ag-bike accident in a cane field six years ago, I've been navigating the complexities of living life on one leg.
It's a reality I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.
Unfortunately, echoes of stories like mine - some slightly less catastrophic and others fatal - seem to reverberate across every farm in Australia.
AgHealth Australia has recently reported an alarming increase in the number of farm-related deaths and injuries.
Supported by funding from AgriFutures Australia, AgHealth Australia has been at the forefront of researching these incidents since 2004, providing comprehensive evidence to raise awareness and prevent further tragedies, while promoting safety and well-being in the Australian agricultural sector.
During the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022, they reported a total of 55 on-farm deaths, compared to 46 cases during the same period in 2021.
Tractor and quad bike accidents were the most common occurrences in 2022, with males being involved in 93 per cent of the cases. Additionally, there were 158 non-fatal on-farm incidents reported.
What do these statistics say to me?
They say that men, in particular, need to be doing more to ensure the safety of themselves and others. Take it from a bloke with one leg: communication is crucial.
My personal experience was one that could have been avoided with a simple phone or UHF call to let someone know where I was.
I was riding around a cane field on an old ag bike when I came around a blind corner and collided with my mate in a Landcruiser Ute who was out looking for me.
While some accidents are unavoidable, I've come to learn that communication can make a big difference.
Ever since my accident, I make it a point to be in constant communication with those around me.
Even before the incident, communication was always at the forefront of my mind.
When I went hunting, for example, I would constantly be on the phone, informing the farmer of my whereabouts. The stakes were far too high if something were to go wrong.
I believe that almost every situation involving an injury or death on-farm could be avoided with proper communication.
Whether you're out hunting, on a tractor, joyriding or undergoing mechanical repairs, communication is key.
For example, farmers facing pressure to work long hours during busy periods like harvest will battle the effects of fatigue which can become life-threatening in the worst of situations.
More News
Considering that tractors were involved in most on-farm accidents in 2022 and stories of farmers falling asleep at the wheel are widespread, fatigue management is an important strategy to master.
At my workplace, we partner up during the night, calling each other to check in. If something happens, we communicate through the UHF.
We work as a team, sticking together and watching out for one another.
When it comes to farm safety, you also can't underestimate the power of simple safe practices.
Things like wearing a helmet, gaining the appropriate chemical safety certificates and reading manuals can be lifesaving.
As a former mechanic who grew up around tractors, I know that people tend to avoid reading manuals nowadays.
However, knowing the ins and outs of the machine and how they work can help avoid accidents too.
Simply paying attention to the machine's safety features and understanding how they work will make a big difference when something goes wrong.
In my opinion, the inclining statistics are a by-product of the fiercely independent and stubborn attitude of farmers who are ill-equipped to ask for help or communicate well with others.
After the traumatic experience of losing a leg and the financial burden of a prosthetic one, my message to those farmers is simple: stay in touch.
If I'm alone on the farm, I usually give my neighbour a call and say, "If you haven't heard from me by this time, maybe just give me a call or something."
It's a small gesture, but it can prevent a life-changing incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.