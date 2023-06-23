Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Economic downturn places pressure on wool pricing

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The EMI has been trending downwards. Source:AWEX.
The EMI has been trending downwards. Source:AWEX.

Tight economic conditions have continued to place pressure on wool prices, but the industry is hopeful that spring may bring an uptick in the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.