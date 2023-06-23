Economic downturn places pressure on wool pricing

Tight economic conditions have continued to place pressure on wool prices, but the industry is hopeful that spring may bring an uptick in the market.
With a continued downward trend in the Eastern Market Indicator to around the 1200c/kg mark, a high rate of passed in and withdrawn bales has been evident over recent weeks.
Southern Aurora Markets partner Mike Avery said general macroeconomic factors such as the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has destabilised Europe, increasing input costs and a sluggish consumer recovery.
"What's really affecting things at this present time is that the move to recovery in China is a lot slower probably than a lot of analysts anticipated," he said.
"That's across everything, it doesn't just affect textiles.
"They had a lag with their COVID zero policy, while ourselves and Europe were coming out the other end of COVID with stimulus packages etc, China stayed a little bit longer in a COVID zero world.
"We're just seeing the green shoots of that now and I think the market probably expected to have not continued this cycle for as long as it has."
Mr Avery said he did not think oversupply would dampen the market going forward.
"We will probably have little periods of demand rally to hit vessels and just-in-time orders," he said.
"That's one of the key issues where we're seeing the path over the next two to three months, that supply and demand are pretty much in equilibrium at the moment.
"I don't think many people think the levels are too high, so buyers are keen but confidence is low."
Mr Avery said in Australian dollar terms, the EMI wasn't looking too bad.
"I you look at it in US dollars, we're probably looking at two year lows at the moment," he said.
"In Aussie dollar terms it's back to levels of last October so it's not drastic.
"We're just a little insulated by the dollar at present, history will tell you that's not long lasting."
Mr Avery said forward trading levels saw bidding in finer microns about 20 to 30c higher for 2024 and 2025 and he believed wool was really well placed for the future.
"Those that are involved in the industry understand how wonderful wool is, how versatile it is and what can be done with it and how good it is to have a sustainable, recyclable, environmentally sound product and tend to be critical of why the younger generation still focus on fast fashion while complaining about climate change," he said.
"The answer is it's not as simple a message as that... it's a gradual thing, you've just got to keep wool in the story."
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said wool prices are at the front of mind for wool producers worldwide at the moment.
"Talking to people in the trade over in Kyoto at the International Wool Textile Organisation Congress, there's not a lot of optimism around until spring," she said.
"It is quite a tight time and the falling market is a huge concern and we would like to see that turned around but unfortunately when there is global economic uncertainty wool always takes a hit during those times but we're hopeful of a rebound as soon as possible."
Ms Hall said all producer countries indicated that low prices were starting to bite for growers.
"Obviously a lot of our production competitors including the UK and New Zealand are producing that broader micron wool and there is absolutely no joy there," she said.
"We heard from British Wool about how the broad wool is not even being delivered at the collection sites, they're burying it or burning it.
"It's actually cheaper than straw at the moment so they're using wool over straw for animal bedding.
"We're hearing sort of 5c/kg equivalent being paid."
AWEX CEO Mark Grave said having an auction system means the grower has a right to set a reserve on their wool or withdraw wool from the market.
"It's usually a case of they're watching the market, whether it's buoyant or whether it's not and making a decision on if they will offer on any given week," he said.
"Usually if the market is coming down, you will see wool withdrawn from the market.
"Equally when wool goes up in price, you'll see more wool come onto the market.
"It's the growers responding to the market conditions of the day."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life.
