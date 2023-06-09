One of the largest vineyard portfolios in the Bordertown wine region is for sale.
Agents say the offering could be an opportunity to invest in the future now diplomatic relations are thawing between Australia and China.
The industry nosedived after China imposed heavy tariffs on Australian wine back in March 2021.
The Limestone Coast's Bordertown Vineyard Portfolio takes in 488 hectares (1206 acres).
The total vineyard area is 374ha (924 acres) and agents are expecting a price of around $25,000 per planted hectare, or about $9.35 million for the sale.
Agents from Colliers Agribusiness say the sale is an exceptional opportunity for investors and existing vignerons seeking a commercial vineyard with a prime location and impressive features.
This vineyard produces premium wine grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Shiraz, and Tempranillo, with a 10-year average production of about 3600 tonnes.
Colliers wine industry specialist Nick Dean said the holding also presents opportunities for potential redevelopment into alternative horticultural or agricultural pursuits.
"The property's prime location, extensive infrastructure, and ample land area make it an enticing prospect for investors with diverse agricultural interests," Mr Dean said.
The Bordertown wine region is located 270km east of Adelaide on the border between Victoria and South Australia.
Incorporates into the large-scale vineyard operation are three residences plus an administration centre.
Extensive shedding and workshop facilities offer storage and maintenance areas for machinery and equipment.
Extensive irrigation water entitlements of up to 1087 megalitres are available if required.
An underground water licence permits 1026 megalitres for irrigation and 62 megalitres for frost protection, ensuring a reliable water supply to support the vineyard's needs throughout the year.
Colliers' Tim Altschwager said: "This is an exceptional chance to acquire a large-scale, commercial vineyard in a highly regarded viticultural area in South Australia.
"It is a significant vineyard by any measure. Imagine, should the Chinese market reopen, then large-scale commercial vineyards, such as Bordertown Vineyards, assume even greater importance."
The portfolio is for sale by expressions of interest, closing July 13.
For more information contact Nick Dean from Colliers on 0411 267136 or Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
