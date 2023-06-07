Farm Online
Big ticks on environment, welfare for beef in ABSF annual update

June 8 2023 - 6:30am
Less emissions, more trees: Beef's 2023 sustainability scorecard
Less emissions, more trees: Beef's 2023 sustainability scorecard

Net carbon dioxide emissions from beef production is now 64.1 per cent below the baseline 2005 level; water used per kilogram of liveweight gain is down 18pc and forest on grazing land has increased by almost 780,000 hectares.

