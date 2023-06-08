Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

May beef exports fall short of expectations

By Ken Wilcock
June 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May beef exports unusual
May beef exports unusual

WITH first round musters boosting supply and pushing slaughter to capacity, May is usually the biggest production and export month in the first half of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.