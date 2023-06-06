Farm Online
Breaking

Reserve Bank of Australia hikes rates to 4.1 per cent

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe... Picture by Gary Ramage
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe... Picture by Gary Ramage

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the official cash rate to 4.1 per cent in a further hit to borrowers, meaning that since the start of the year monthly repayments on a typical $500,000 home loan have increased almost $300.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.