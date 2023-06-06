The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the official cash rate to 4.1 per cent in a further hit to borrowers, meaning that since the start of the year monthly repayments on a typical $500,000 home loan have increased almost $300.
The 12th interest rate hike in little more than a year was widely expected following evidence that although economic activity is easing, it is not slowing fast enough for the central bank's liking.
Inflation jumped 6.8 per cent in April while conditions in the jobs market remain tight, labour costs are building and house prices are rebounding.
Against this, consumer is slowing, building activity has plunged and the April inflation reading has been inflated, in part, by changes to the fuel excise a year ago.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, household spending was up 6 per cent in April, its weakest increase since late 2021.
Announcing the increase, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned that further rises might be necessary in order to bring inflation down to the top of the central bank's 2 to 3 per cent target band by mid-2025.
When the RBA board paused monetary policy in April there were hopes that the peak of the current tightening cycle had been reached.
But since then official figures have been released showing that inflation grew by 7 per cent in the March quarter, the labour market has remained tight and Dr Lowe admitted to significant uncertainty about the outlook for consumer spending.
While many households were under significant financial strain because of high inflation and interest rates, others had "substantial savings buffers" to draw upon to support their consumption.
The Opposition has also claimed that the federal budget has added to inflation.
But Dr Lowe said last week that the budget was "broadly neutral" in its effect on inflation, and his view was echoed by Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy.
In announcing the latest rate hike, Dr Lowe said the central bank would be guided by economic data in determining whether further tightening was needed.
There will be an important update on the economy on Wednesday when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases the latest growth data.
Both the government and the RBA forecast a sharp slowdown in gross domestic product in the next 12 months as higher interest rates dampen demand.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
