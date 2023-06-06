The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its El Nino prediction from "watch" to "alert", meaning the drying weather pattern is now more likely than not.
According to the climate experts, Australia will shockingly take a U-turn straight from three years of the wetter La Nina influence, directly to an El Nino.
El Nino's typically lead to much lower rainfall right across Australia, even droughts if they continue.
BOM is one of the more conservative weather agencies with its upgraded El Nino likelihood of 70 per cent .
Other global agencies have their prediction at 90 per cent.
The US weather agency says El Nino should start influencing the weather from next month.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said climate models and indicators now meet the bureau's El Nino "alert" criteria.
"While the models show it's very likely the tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will reach El Nino levels during winter, we have seen some movement in the atmosphere towards El Nino conditions," Ms Ganter said.
"While our El Nino 'alert' criteria have been met, these changes will need to strengthen and sustain themselves over a longer period for us to consider an El Nino event," she said.
The bureau's criteria for the definition of El Nino "alert" are part of a staged system to alert Australians to its increased likelihood .
El Nino describes changes in the tropical Pacific Ocean that affect global weather and it occurs on average every three to five years.
During El Nino, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it's more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of Australia.
The bureau has previously said speculation about the onset of super "El Nino" is still much too early, and it doesn't exist anyway.
"The bureau's long-range winter forecast is for drier and warmer conditions across almost all of Australia and the climate conditions in the Pacific Ocean are already factored into our forecasts," Ms Ganter said.
"The long-range forecast for winter also shows an increased chance of below average rainfall for almost all of Australia and the move to El Nino 'alert' does not change this forecast.
"The bureau currently forecasts Australia's rainfall and temperature up to three months ahead. We use a climate version of our weather model to make these long-range forecasts and this model uses information about ocean and land temperatures, wind patterns and more.
"This model already takes into account the likely conditions in the Pacific Ocean, but also conditions elsewhere across the globe, such as the tropical Indian Ocean and how they are also likely to influence Australian weather and climate," Ms Ganter said.
El Nino is the warm phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), where the climate is often drier than usual in eastern Australia during winter and spring.
ENSO describes a naturally occurring cycle in the climate system, including the location of warmer or cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, and its connection with the trade winds and patterns in the atmosphere.
Ms Ganter said even if an El Nino develops, its impact can vary depending on where you are, as well as from event to event.
The bureau said In Australia, the El Nino's impact could include the following:
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
