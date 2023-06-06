Farm Online

BOM's El Nino likelihood prediction hits 70 per cent

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather experts say it is now almost certain, Australia's weather will take an immediate U-turn from three years of La Nina to an El Nino. Picture from Shutterstock
Weather experts say it is now almost certain, Australia's weather will take an immediate U-turn from three years of La Nina to an El Nino. Picture from Shutterstock

The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its El Nino prediction from "watch" to "alert", meaning the drying weather pattern is now more likely than not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.