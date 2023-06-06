Farm Online
ABARES says ag output still strong but shrinking as dry year looms

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
El Nino and lower prices to cut ag production value 14pc
After climbing to a record $85 billion this financial year, the farm sector has been warned to brace for sliding farmgate production to about $79b as drier seasons, lower market prices and shrinking export earnings hit home in 2023-24.

