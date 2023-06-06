Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Elders FarmFest 2023 gets underway at Toowoomba

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
June 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enmach sales representative, Mike Eade, and business development manager, Callum Bowder, Bundaberg, with some of Enmach's range of equipment on display at Elders FarmFest, which runs until Thursday, June 8, at Kingsthorpe, west of Toowoomba. Picture by Linda Mantova
Enmach sales representative, Mike Eade, and business development manager, Callum Bowder, Bundaberg, with some of Enmach's range of equipment on display at Elders FarmFest, which runs until Thursday, June 8, at Kingsthorpe, west of Toowoomba. Picture by Linda Mantova

Elders FarmFest 2023 is underway with crowds flocking through the gates for Day One of Australia's fastest growing agricultural field day being held at Kingsthorpe, west of Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.