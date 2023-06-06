Elders FarmFest 2023 is underway with crowds flocking through the gates for Day One of Australia's fastest growing agricultural field day being held at Kingsthorpe, west of Toowoomba.
This year's event, which runs until Thursday, June 8, has attracted a record number of exhibitors and ticket holders, and is being heralded as a melting pot of the latest and greatest in ag tech and innovation.
Equipment and machinery to suit all agricultural applications is on display, with Enmach having a range of products suited to the dairy industry.
Enmach business development manager, Callum Bowder, Bundaberg, said his company's products included one tonne feed (stakka) bins, which were designed to make it easier for dairy farmers to transport small amounts of feed on-property.
"We supply a whole range of poly silos as well, from one tonne up to 50 tonne capacity for feed or urea storage on dairy farms," Mr Bowder said.
"The poly silos range from industry standard silos to some raised silos that you can drive your spreaders underneath, and we can also accommodate fitting up your augers and feed systems to make it easy to transport feed into the dairy."
Mr Bowder said he was hopeful there would be good interest from dairy farmers at FarmFest.
"We have provided a lot of dairies with our poly silos," he said.
"With the environment that a lot of dairies are in, especially the ones in far north Queensland, where they get a lot of rainfall and high moisture, the poly silos are ideal as they don't rust out, and it's the long life of the silo that counts."
Enmach deliver to as far north as the Atherton Tablelands and south to Tasmania.
