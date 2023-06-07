Farm Online
Highland Plains: Quality Central Qld cattle country on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 8 2023 - 9:00am
Highland Plains is 2048 hectares of top quality cattle country. Picture - supplied
HIGHLANDS Plains is 2048 hectares (5060 acres) of predominately open to semi-open country with deep, black, self-mulching soils, running into lesser areas of mountain coolibah, and loamy box ridges, and areas of coolibah and ti-tree creek flats.

