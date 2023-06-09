Young growers check out wool facilities on study tour

Young farmers from across far west NSW, central west Victoria and South Australia got new insights into the wool supply chain on a recent study tour in Melbourne.
The study tour was hosted by Fox & Lillie Rural for the Far West Young Farmers in May and visits included a tour of the Australian Wool Testing Authority, seeing wool sold at the Melbourne wool auctions, a tour of a wool dumping facility to see wool getting dumped in preparation for shipping, and a trip to a wool scouring and carbonising plant EP Robinson.
The group also visited Fox & Lillie Rural's head office and wool handling facility in Melton, Fox & Lillie's show floor in Laverton where wool samples are prepared and presented to the buyers prior to the wool sales, and Fox & Lillie's wool trading and export head office in South Melbourne to learn about what happens once wool is purchased from the woolgrower and exported overseas for processing.
Samara Anderson, Fox & Lillie Rural's Broken Hill wool marketing representative and vice president of the Far West Young Farmers group said the company was very excited to host the group in Melbourne.
"The trip was eye opening for the farmers who attended, and they were able to see the full extent of the processes that lead up to wool being sold and beyond," she said.
Fourteen people made up the tour including three Fox & Lillie Rural staff and eleven young farmers.
Treasurer of the Far West Young Farmers group Sally Crozier travelled more than 2000km from Broken Hill to join the wool tour.
"As a wool classer and wool producer I know firsthand all the hard work and effort that goes into trying to produce good quality wool," she said.
"For years I have been interested in what happens to all that hard work once the wool leaves the property.
"It was very pleasing and humbling to experience the openness and generosity of businesses willing to open their doors and take the time to educate us on what they do.
"It was a very rewarding and influential couple of days and I'm looking forward to implementing all that I have learnt back at home and to continue to expand on the education of others."
