eBale uptake going well, AWEX says

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
All wool packs sold in Australia will be eBales as of July 1. Picture: Melanie Kate Photography.
The roll out of smart wool bales containing technology to boost traceability is going well, with around 160,000 bales set to be captured by the end of the season using the WoolClip app.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

