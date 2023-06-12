eBale uptake going well, AWEX says

The roll out of smart wool bales containing technology to boost traceability is going well, with around 160,000 bales set to be captured by the end of the season using the WoolClip app.
As of July 1 every wool pack sold in Australia will be an eBale, with its own QR code and RFID microchip.
Data is captured on-farm through WoolClip and then electronically transferred to the selling agent via the eBale RFID chip and QR code.
AWEX CEO Mark Grave said about 145,000 eBales had been used so far, with the industry on track to use close to 160,000 bales by the end of the season.
"This is about an 80 per cent increase up on the same time last year," he said.
"The whole concept of traceability for wool has been in the offing now for 25 years...the technology is much better, it's more flexible, it's lower cost and the results of what it can do and how you can leverage it are enormous.
"It's on track, but it will still require support.
"The way that the industry has embraced the concept of having a unique bale number on each wool pack as it comes into Australia has been absolutely critical."
Mr Grave said traceability was so important to the wool industry and the rollout was well underway, with the eBale packs available in every state.
"Growers, classers and contractors are interested in how they can make use of it and what they need to do and what they need to know," he said.
"The interest in it over the last three to four months has been enormous."
"On the other end we are working with brokers and warehouses so you see what they need to do to take advantage of the RFID as it starts to come in so they can use it within their businesses... so we should be able to have a much more logistically efficient system and hopefully maintain or reduce costs of handling wool, which would be fantastic."
Mr Grave said no end date had been set for when growers could no longer use the old packs.
"What we do want is growers to use them so we can flush them through the system as soon as possible so we can get to a state where we can say that 95-99pc are the new e-packs but that will take 12 months to achieve," he said.
"So we want growers to use the old packs, there's no end date but we'd encourage them to use them as soon as possible.
Mr Grave said the usage rate is still fairly low but will start to ramp up following July 1.
"You will see it a lot more readily available than you have in the past so it will start to escalate pretty quickly as people transition from the old pack to the new pack," he said.
"We still have a long way to go but we're right at the cusp of doing something strategically important for the wool industry in a global context."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
