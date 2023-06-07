Expanding your farm business? 4 factors you need to consider

This is branded content.

Farm expansion, if well-considered and managed, can improve productivity and profitability. The decision to expand should be based on business performance and investment analysis.

But what are the most important considerations when expanding your farm business?

Expansion can pertain to more than just literal accumulation of acreage, facilities or product: Expansion can be from:

Diversifying: expanding the scope of product

Intensifying: producing more output by adopting new production technologies, decreasing costs per unit

Specialising: focusing on specific products to increase efficiency and top the competitive market

Whichever method of expansion you may be reviewing, there are certain factors that weigh in your decision.

When expanding your farm business, ensure you consider these four points:

1. Timing

Physical expansion of your farm is only advisable if your business is already running efficiently. If this is not the case, you should first exhaust all other methods to mend efficiency issues or adopt a different strategy to expand.

Consider the current conditions and decide whether this is the right time for your business to grow or if there may be value in inaction. Delaying growth can sometimes be the best course of action.

2. Equipment

Maybe you're broadening your scope or perhaps you're refining your focus, either way you may need to factor in specialist equipment to make your expansion functional. Create a list of exactly what you need, then begin sourcing it.



Attending an agricultural Field Day is recommended to gain insight into the latest in technology and machinery that you may require to expand. Hiring or sharing equipment is an economical idea that may work in your favour.

3. Finance

Review your earnings, returned earnings, savings and past business withdrawals to determine your farm's sustainable growth rate. You can then determine how your chosen method of expansion will impact your operation, physically and financially.

Consultation with agriculture finance services is key to maximising your financial return. The right rural finance partner is essential in helping you achieve your business goals that remain steady in a seasonal market. Search for a finance partner that is experienced, local and that offers multiple planning options.

4. Staff

With any business expansion, recruitment needs should be considered; with regards to equipment and finance, how many staff will you require? Do they need specialist skills?



Remember to evaluate the efficiency of your current employees: do they possess the required time management, production, communication and/or leadership skills? Consider seasonal employment opportunities (pickers, etc) if it suits your crop.

In Summary

There's a lot of factors to explore when expanding your farm business. Evaluate your business model and conduct an external review: what does the market need and can you provide it?



Is this an optimal time to grow, and do you have the necessary equipment and crew to make it viable? Physical expansion carries some risk, so it's wise to consider other methods of growth first to maximise your return.

