GrainGrowers, GPA come together after disagreements

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 9 2023 - 6:30am
GPA mental health ambassador and former Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed in north-west Victoria last year. Photo by Gregor Heard.
AUSTRALIA'S two peak grain grower organisations, GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia (GPA) are a step closer to burying hatchet after agreeing on a partnership to advocate for mental health awareness.

