AUSTRALIA'S two peak grain grower organisations, GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia (GPA) are a step closer to burying hatchet after agreeing on a partnership to advocate for mental health awareness.
The relationship between the two groups, joint representative organisation (ROs) responsible for overseeing the Grains Research and Development Corporation under the Primary Industries and Energy Research and Development (PIERD) act, has been acrimonious in recent times with the two groups disagreeing on a number of issues.
However, in a sign the relationships may be thawing GrainGrowers this week officially threw its support behind GPA's Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative, designed to raise mental health awareness and help with suicide preventions in the agriculture sector.
READ MORE:
The initiative was launched last year with partners Nufarm, Rural Aid and Lifeline with Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg as the inaugural national ambassador.
GrainGrowers has committed to supporting GPA's Farmers Mates Mental Health initiative, by co-hosting events and promoting shared messages and engagement opportunities.
Should the two work successfully on the project it may open the door for further collaboration on industry issues, in line with calls from the grower community for a more united front in grains industry representation.
The Mental Health initiative kicked off for its second year in Queensland at Elders FarmFest, Toowoomba on Wednesday.
GPA chair Barry Large, thanked GrainGrowers for their support, saying it demonstrated genuine leadership and commitment, by backing the mental health partnership.
"The partnership sends a strong message that we are working to make a real difference on mental health for growers and our communities," he said.
GrainGrowers chair, Rhys Turton, also farms in WA and said his organisation was proud to back the initiative.
"GrainGrowers understands how important mental health is to our members and the broader community, and that we all need to play our part in supporting better outcomes," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.