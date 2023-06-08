Farm Online
Choice Central Queensland cattle property Moranna sold at auction

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Highly productive cattle property Moranna has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $16.35 million. Picture supplied
HIGHLY productive Central Queensland cattle property Moranna has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $16.35 million.

