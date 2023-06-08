HIGHLY productive Central Queensland cattle property Moranna has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $16.35 million.
Offered by Pat Moran, the 4077 hectare (10,074 acre) freehold property was bought by Kirkwood Grazing, Clermont.
The sale price is equal to about $4010/ha ($1623/acre).
Six of the nine registered bidders were active at the auction held in Rockhampton on Thursday.
Estimated to run 1200-1400 steers, Moranna is predominantly developed brigalow and softwood scrub country runs on to coolibah river country along the Isaac River boundary.
The river country has deep, fertile black soil flats.
There are also areas along the watercourses, which are shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolibah and Moreton Bay ash.
Improved pastures include buffet, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, coach, seca and some native grasses.
Moranna is situated at Clarke Creek - halfway between Rockhampton and Mackay - and has a 3km frontage to the Isaac River.
The property is located close to the Clarke Creek State School, community hall and campdraft grounds.
The property is fenced into 15 main paddocks and three holding paddocks.
A Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map is locked in.
Moranna has a 410 megalitre irrigation licence from the Isaac River alluvium, which could potentially be used for cropping or a feedlot.
The solar equipped bore currently provides the property with permanent water source and is pumped through 63mm poly pipe for both stock and domestic purposes.
Other water improvements include Mt Bluffkin dam, which connects into the water system, semi-permanent water holes in Clarke Creek, an equipped bore and five dams.
Infrastructure includes an air-conditioned four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with an open front verandah and a rear patio.
There is also transportable workers' accommodation, three machinery sheds, workshop, two igloo sheds, and a large four vehicle carport.
A second camp on Clarke Creek has two permanent dongas. There is also a steel set of cattle yards with a six way draft, crush, calf cradle and a hay shed.
Marketing was handled by Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, Rockhampton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.