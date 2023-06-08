Farm Online
Home/Property

Handy Hillgrove sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

VERY handy 157 hectare (389 acre) property Hillgrove has sold at auction for $1.9 million to John and Vicki Howard, Biloela.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.