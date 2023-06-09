The man who led Victoria through its much criticised lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken charge of the CSIRO's biosecurity research.
Professor Brett Sutton has been appointed director of health and biosecurity at CSIRO.
Professor Sutton joins CSIRO from his current role as Victoria's chief health officer where he played a critical leadership role in the public health response to the pandemic.
CSIRO's Health and Biosecurity group focusses on research and development around Australia's health and biosecurity preparedness and responsiveness, digital health, and health and wellbeing.
Professor Sutton will also play a leading role in the development of CSIRO's broader health challenge strategy, focussing on human health and "the intersections" where animal and environmental factors have a direct impact on humans.
The challenge aims to utilise CSIRO's expertise working across the whole-of-system health domain to develop personalised health solutions for people, transform the health system, and bolster Australia's sovereign capability.
CSIRO's executive director (future industries) Kirsten Rose said Professor Sutton's extensive experience across both the health and biosecurity landscapes will enable CSIRO to continue to meet the challenges and explore the opportunities of Australia's health systems.
"As the national science agency, CSIRO's role in health is critically important now more than ever because of the fragmentation, complexity, and vast scale of the health system, reinforcing the need for solutions to be evidence- and science-led," Ms Rose said.
"The magnitude of the challenges Professor Sutton faced as Victoria's chief health officer in guiding the public health response to COVID-19, together with his specialised knowledge in tropical medicine and infectious disease, gives him a unique and compelling skill set to continue to drive CSIRO's leadership in health and biosecurity research.
"We are excited for Brett to bring his leadership and expertise to the CSIRO team.
"A qualified public health physician, Professor Sutton has extensive experience and clinical expertise in public health and communicable diseases, gained through experience in Government, emergency medicine and field-based international work."
As well as being the state's chief health officer he was also Victoria's chief human biosecurity officer.
Before his appointment as Chief Health Officer, Professor Sutton held several senior positions within the state's Health Department, including as deputy chief health officer (communicable disease) and within their Health Protection Branch.
Professor Sutton also has specialist knowledge in tropical medicine and infectious disease, including in lower-middle income countries and complex humanitarian environments, and has worked in various specialised health roles in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Timor-Leste, and Fiji.
Professor Sutton will start his new role in September.
