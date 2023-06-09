Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Vendor accepts big offer on versatile country near Clare and called auction off

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A small piece of versatile farmland near Clare has just settled for $2.25 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.