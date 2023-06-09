A small piece of versatile farmland near Clare has just settled for $2.25 million.
At this price, the Braeside block at Auburn has made $15,512 per acre or a stellar $16,716/ac for the arable country.
Braeside, adjacent to Taylors Wines, was offered across 59 hectares (145 acres) or 135 acres of arable farmland.
"Braeside is an exceptional piece of farmland in what is arguably one of South Australia's premier agricultural districts," Elders Real Estate selling agent Adam Chilcott said.
Located 90 minutes from Adelaide on the southern edge of Clare, the Auburn block sold before auction.
Mr Chilcott said vendor had received several offers prior to the March auction, and accepted one of those. The sale has now settled.
The holding includes a four-bedroom house, cottage gardens and several stone buildings with an outlook over local grapevines to the west.
Braeside was once part of the historic and well-known St Andrews aggregation, and part of the original aggregation is now a prominent vineyard.
The region is especially acclaimed for the quality of its vineyards, with fruit benefitting from complex sub-soil profiles and consistent annual rainfall (which typically averages 584.5mm).
A successful merino stud once operated (also as part of the St Andrews holding) and in recent times the property has been leased for broad acre rotational cropping and livestock grazing.
Given the fertility of the ground and recent seasonal conditions, cereal crops have thrived.
"The property provides the opportunity to obtain a desirable and idyllic rural lifestyle with a myriad of income producing options," Mr Chilcott said.
"These include leasing out the arable ground (which is a significant proportion of the holding), farming it yourself, or improving the holding with another passion (perhaps equestrian or a vineyard).
"Revitalising the home may also provide accommodation or hospitality options."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
