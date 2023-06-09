Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Processors seek to secure milk supply with farm gate price increase

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
June 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lactalis has moved its farm gate price upwards after a meeting on Wednesday to review its opening offering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.