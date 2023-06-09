Lactalis has moved its farm gate price upwards after a meeting on Wednesday to review its opening offering.
After an early opening price of effectively $0.823/litre announced on May 26 to northern NSW and Queensland dairy farmers, this week Lactalis revised its offer upwards.
But Eric Danzi, eastAUSmilk CEO, said dairy farmers needed to look behind the smoke and mirrors to identify the best deal for themselves.
He said the offering to NSW dairy farmers is based on farmers signing a two year supply contract, to receive an average $0.877/litre price.
The $0.877/l offering this week sought to match Norco's opening price offer to its northern suppliers at the end of May.
"Lactalis' one year contract is effectively an average price of $0.86/l, which is ineffective," Mr Danzi said.
"And in reality, Lactalis $0.889/l offering is an aspirational price and is based on dairy farmers hitting their quality parameters.
"This never happens.
"Unfortunately many processors make the price offering confusing. It's not very nice."
The Lactalis offering to Victorian and Tasmania suppliers was also reviewed this week, and was increased.
The weighted average price offering for flat milk is $9.30/kg Milk Solids, and for seasonal milk - spring supply - is now $9.10/kgMS.
Bega Group also announced an increased price of suppliers on one-year contracts - from an average $9/kgMS for its South Australian and Victorian suppliers.
Bega also announced a much-needed farm gate price of $10/kgMS to its Bega Valley milk suppliers.
On Wednesday, Fonterra announced a revised weighted average farm gate milk price for FY24 of $9/kgMS to its suppliers, an increase of $0.35/kgMS since June 1.
Fonterra managing director Rene Dedoncker said the increased price offering was to ensure the company remained competitive in ensuring milk supply.
Saputo Dairy Australia has maintained its opening weighted average milk price offer of $8.90 to $9.05 per kilogram milk solids for exclusive supply in the 2023-24 season.
Saputo's exclusive minimum milk price includes an additional $0.15 per kilogram milk solids ($0.10 per kg butterfat and $0.20 per kg protein) above the non-exclusive minimum milk price to be offered in each region.
Anthony Cook, Saputo's supplier relations director said the company was offering a new growth payment of $0.70 per kilogram milk solids on any net growth in a farm's milk solids, to encourage growth across its supplier base and consequently the Australian dairy industry.
Australian Dairy Farmers Cooperative is one of many smaller companies that have made better farm gate price offers.
ADFC's average price increased to $9.40/kgMS - averaging $9/kgMS for July to December 2023, and increased to $9.80/kgMS for January to June 2024.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.