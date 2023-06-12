Farm Online
Fonterra to keep investing in Cobden factory as dairy confidence remains high

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 12 2023 - 11:00am
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker. Picture by Sean McKenna.
A "confident undertone" had swept through the dairy industry with more positivity on the horizon but factories are facing energy bill increases in the millions.

