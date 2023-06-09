Farm Online
Home/Property

Dalby Darling Downs grain farm Wiamea sold for $5237/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

WELL located 205 hectare (506 acre) Dalby farming property Wiamea has sold at at Ray White Rural auction for $2.65 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.