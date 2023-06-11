Australian wineries have prevailed on the international stage with more wines named among the world's finest than any other country.
Aussie wine producers took home 10 Best in Show medals at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
France and Spain followed with eight wins each and Italy seven.
With three wines named best of the best Western Australia's Margaret River was singled out by the judges.
"If there is a 'winning region' in this year's Top 50 Best in Show selection it has to be Western Australia's Margaret River," the judges said.
Margaret River Wine Association chief executive Amanda Whiteland said the awards provide "significant" exposure to international judges, consumers and trade.
"We are ecstatic with these results which recognise the quality of Margaret River wines on the global stage," she said.
Half of Australia's Best in Show wins went to South Australia with two in the McLaren Vale region and one each in the Eden Valley and Barossa Valley.
"Two Best in Show appearances for McLaren Vale this year underscore the enduring potential of this South Australian region," the judges said.
A nod for Victoria went to the Morris non-vintage Cellar Reserve Grand Muscat in Rutherglen.
The judges commended the region as "home to some of the world's most extraordinary fortified wines".
NSW had its best result at the awards in four years and took a Best in Show with Brokenwood Wines 2017 ILR Reserve Semillon from the Hunter Valley.
Tasmania also had a good showing with three platinum and seven gold medals.
It's the 20th year of the DWWA touted as the "world's largest and most influential wine competition".
More than 18,000 wines from 57 countries were scrutinised by judges including master sommeliers and masters of wine.
This year's awards had the first "alternative packaging" category with South Australia taking three bronze medals, two for bag-in-box and a red wine in carton.
