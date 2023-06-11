Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers want wriggle room on asset write-off deadline

June 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers want leeway on the tax write-off deadline for receiving new assets. File picture
Farmers want leeway on the tax write-off deadline for receiving new assets. File picture

Farmers say the federal government's refusal to extend the deadline for the instant asset write-off will leave them short-changed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.