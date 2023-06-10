Hoppy the Santa Gertrudis calf arrived at Frank Hill's Darling Downs property in a hatchback about a decade ago.
He had a worrying injury and the prognosis wasn't good.
"Hoppy came to me with a broken leg as a baby," Mr Hill said.
"When I got him, I picked him up and put him in the back of a Daihatsu Charade.
"We took him to the vet and the she said, 'He'll never be any good. Take him home and shoot him'."
Not liking what he heard, Mr Hill continued caring for the calf.
"I raised him on a bottle and fixed his leg and he's right," he said.
Running into the vet at a later date, Mr Hill recalls their conversation.
"'We don't always get it right', she said."
From then on, Hoppy was awarded protected status as 'pet steer', giving him the chance to reach eight years old and become best mates with Woolly - a 10-year-old Hereford steer.
"The other bloke I bought as a 200kg weaner and for some reason he just became a pet."
Hoppy and Woolly have been lucky enough to live well past the age of an average steer and as a result, have seriously packed on the pounds.
Tipping the scales at about 1200kg each, the steers combined are approaching the weight of a LandCruiser 300 Series GX (2.49t).
The boys also have some female company in pet cow Lucky.
The trio regularly enjoy forage sorghum hay, grain, and grazing the paddocks at property Jubilee Vale, Emu Creek.
Most people know their owner Frank as the straight-talking mechanic who gets people's cars back on the road for an honest price.
However, when he's not replacing head gaskets and timing belts for Toowoomba region motorists, he spends his time with his beloved cattle, including 100 purebred Santa Gertrudis breeders.
"Everybody's got a pet steer. I don't know why they have them, but everybody does," Mr Hill said.
"I'll just keep them until they die. Nobody would want them - they're too big."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
