It's a lot like Christmas for Manchee Ag

By Mel Williams
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Christmas Creek is well set up for ease of management with two substantial sets of cattle yards, all with cooler and holding paddocks.
ICONIC Christmas Creek station in the Kimberley has been sold for an undisclosed sum to renowned beef producers Manchee Agriculture in that company's first station purchase in Western Australia.

